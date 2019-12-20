Amarillo VA Veterans hold Annual Christmas Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center’s Long-Term Care Unit known as the Community Living Center (CLC) will host a Christmas program December 20 at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the CLC.

Each year, Thomas E. Creek CLC Veterans provide festive cheer for their fellow residents and employees of the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center by performing a Christmas program. This program is a part of the VA’s music recreation therapy program as a means to provide increased quality of life for VA residents.