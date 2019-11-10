Amarillo VA Health Care System hosts 12th annual Welcome Home Veterans event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This Veterans Day weekend, hundreds showed up to the 12th annual Welcome Home Veterans event.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System hosted the event as a way to say thank you to our veterans.

Welcome Home Veterans is an event that invites military members of all branches to get together and learn about resources available to them.

“This is our mission to take care of veterans as an air force veteran myself I’m very excited to have these kinds of events because we get to celebrate and honor the people that we are here to serve,” Esmeralda Silvestre, Chief of Community & Patient Relations Service, stated.

Every year the Amarillo VA asks the community to show their support by attending the event. This year the crowd was their biggest yet. “We’re very excited for the turnout today. We’re trying to keep count but as you can see with the number of people that we have it’s kind of hard,” Silvestre explained.

According to the Amarillo VA, a large amount of people were due in part to the good weather, and because of the changes made to this year’s event.

“The whole reason to change it was to make sure we made it as family orientated as possible because we know veterans have families,” Silvestre explained.

Veterans like Jose Torres showed appreciation for the changes.

“It’s a great thing that these guys can come here with their families. when we’re abroad, when we’re overseas our families are the ones that are there for us.for them to be able to come and enjoy it to it’s great,” Torres said.

According to Torres the goal of the event is to show local veterans who may need assistance that there are resources available to them.

“Everybody’s understanding that veterans are out here and we need resources, we need to network, we need to meet other veterans,” Torres said.

The event also had a raffle that gave away prizes like a play station 4, a T.V., and military decorated clothing.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System also celebrated the marine corps’ birthday at the event by singing them a happy birthday and thanking them for their service.