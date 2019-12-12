Amarillo Sailor speaks with elementary students during Pearl Harbor Remembrance Program

SAN ANTONIO — Chief Logistics Specialist Rosemarie Hagadus, of Amarillo, Texas assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio speaks with students of Dorie Miller Elementary during the school’s annual Pearl Harbor and Dorie Miller Remembrance Program.

The event was held in remembrance of those who fought and for those who lost their lives on December 7, 1941.

Near the conclusion of the program, attendees witnessed a balloon release to honor veterans, especially the school’s namesake, Dorie Miller, who was awarded the Navy Cross for his actions during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

After the program, Hagadus, joined by other Sailors, visited with kindergarten and first grade students to read to them.

NRD San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

