Amarillo Police: Traffic enforcement over the Labor Day weekend Holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With Labor Day weekend here, the Amarillo Police Department wants everyone to know there are more cars traveling on the roadways.

Anytime there are more cars on the roadway there is a better chance of an accident occurring.

A Comprehensive STEP (selective traffic enforcement program) grant received from the Texas Department of Transportation will allow for extra officers to be on patrol enforcing traffic laws over the weekend.

Both grant-funded and regular patrol officers will be out looking for seatbelt, speed, and alcohol-related violations.