Amarillo Police release calls and reports about Midland mass shooter while he lived in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We are learning more information about the man police say is responsible for a mass shooting in Midland/Odessa a few weeks ago.

Seth Ator has ties to Amarillo and according to police records was on the Amarillo police departments radar more than eight years ago.

Police records show at least eight 9-1-1 calls of disorderly conduct to an Amarillo home.

One of those calls, in February of 2011, ended with Ator being transported to the pavilion by an APD officer.

While at the home for that call, records show police found a machete in Ator’s room and that Ator had threatened to cut up his family with the machete and that he planned on being shot an killed by police.

During a search of the property, Police say they found a dug out area in a shed-like building in the backyard that could have been used as a stronghold area.

Documents show that because of the threats made by Ator and the evidence found at the home that the responding officer decided to contact the APD SWAT unit, and share pictures and a floor plan of the property as a precaution.

Police records also show that a 9-1-1 call was placed to the family home a few days after that incident, claiming the Ator had threatened to harm family members after he was released from the pavilion.

Ator was shot and killed in Odessa on August 31st after killing seven people and injuring 25 others including three police officers.