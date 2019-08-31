Amarillo Police perform alcohol compliance checks at local businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On August 30, members of the Amarillo Police Department Criminal Investigations Division performed compliance checks at multiple Amarillo area bars, convenience stores and restaurants.

At a convenience store, located n the 3800 block of southwest 6th Avenue, a clerk sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage patron who was acting under the guidance and supervision of APD detectives. The minors assisting in this investigation did not consume any alcohol.

Criminal charges are pending against the clerk.

The offense is under Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, 106.03, Sale to Minors. It states, “A person commits an offense if with criminal negligence he sells an alcoholic beverage to a minor.”

This offense is a Class A Misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $4,000, confinement in jail for up to a year, or both. Additionally, the violator will have his or her driver´s license automatically suspended for 180 days upon conviction. These cases will be referred to the Potter County Attorney’s Office for Prosecution and to TABC for administrative action.