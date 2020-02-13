Amarillo Police: Officer involved shooting on 1300 block of N. Buchanan

APD Homicide Unit is investigating an officer involved shooting on north Buchanan Street.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

Officials say APD officers were searching for a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants on the 1300 block of North Buchanan.

At 10:29 AM, the suspect was located at a residence and pointed a firearm at officers. The suspect was shot and no officers were injured.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Officers will have the 1200 and 1300 blocks of north Buchanan blocked until the investigation at the scene is complete.

