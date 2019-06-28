Amarillo Police: Multiple bars serve underage patrons during compliance check

On Thursday, members of the Amarillo Police Department detective division performed compliance checks at multiple Amarillo area bars.

At several of the locations, the bartenders served underage patrons who were acting under the guidance and supervision of Amarillo Police detectives. The minors assisting in this investigation did not actually consume any alcohol.

Criminal charges are pending.

The offense is under Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, 106.03, Sale to Minors. It states, “A person commits an offense if with criminal negligence he sells an alcoholic beverage to a minor.” This offense is a Class A Misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $4,000, confinement in jail for up to a year, or both.

Additionally, the violator will have his or her driver´s license automatically suspended for 180 days upon conviction.

These cases will be referred to the Randall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for Prosecution and to TABC for administrative action.

Amarillo Police have not released the names of the bars involved or the people arrested.

