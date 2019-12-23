Amarillo Police looking for vandalism suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for the suspect that slashed several tires in Southwest Amarillo.

Officials say early in the morning on Sunday, December 15th it was discovered that several vehicles had their tires slashed over the night in Southwest Amarillo.

Video was located from one of these reported incidents.

If you know who this suspect is or have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Tips can also be submitted by using the P3 Tips App. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

