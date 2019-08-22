Amarillo Police looking for a vehicle in fatal overnight hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police responded to the 800 block of East Amarillo Boulevard at 10:44 Wednesday night after a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Ann Brown was crossing Amarillo Boulevard southbound when a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, hit her.

Officials say the SUV fled the scene.

Brown was taken to local area hospital where she died of injuries received in the wreck.

If anyone has any information concerning the white SUV involved please call Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

