Amarillo Police investigating stabbing at Hoots Pub

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Wednesday morning, Amarillo Police responded to a large fight at Hoots Pub.

Officers broke up the fight and were told that a 23-year-old female had been stabbed and was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital.

There were multiple people in the parking lot with various injuries, but none that were life-threatening.

The stabbing victim was located at the hospital and her injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

Officers received varying information about who the suspect in the stabbing was and no arrest has been made.

The incident remains under investigation.