Amarillo Police: Gas Leak reported on Western between Hillside and Farmers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are reporting a gas leak is causing traffic problems on Western Street between Hillside and Farmers.
All traffic lanes are being blocked while crews work to fix the leak.
Please avoid the area or expect delays.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Warrants issued for couple guilty in guardian fraud case
- Albuquerque schools to issue memo on immigration enforcement
- Man charged in Iowa with harboring runaway Mississippi teen
- Emergency Landing Caught On Camera
- Texas Transporation Commission approves bid for next phase of SL 335 construction