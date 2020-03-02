Amarillo Police: Gas Leak reported on Western between Hillside and Farmers

Local
Roads Closed After Gas Leak at Valero_-2030205417961470815

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are reporting a gas leak is causing traffic problems on Western Street between Hillside and Farmers.

All traffic lanes are being blocked while crews work to fix the leak.

Please avoid the area or expect delays.

