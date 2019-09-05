Amarillo Police find human remains after morning standoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During an ongoing investigation, Amarillo Police detectives were at a residence on the 1700 block of S. Monroe.

Officials say they had received information that a crime had possibly been committed at the residence.

Officers were unable to make contact with the resident after determining that someone was in the residence. A search warrant was issued for the residence and a Critical Incident Response was initiated.

A male subject came out of the residence at 11:42 AM.

While searching the residence, human remains were located inside. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

