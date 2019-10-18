Amarillo Police arrest four for “Sale of Alcoholic Beverage to Minor” during compliance checks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, members of the Amarillo Police Department Detective Division performed compliance checks at multiple Amarillo area convenience stores.

At three of the locations, clerks sold to underage patrons who were acting under the guidance and supervision of Amarillo Police Detectives.

The locations were on the 1300 block of N Mirror Street, 2900 block of S Western Street and the 1900 block of E 27th Avenue.

Dung Quoc Vo, Sarhan Mehdhar Abdullah, Daniel Karouna, and Jordan Xaymounghoune were booked into jail for the offense of Sale of Alcoholic Beverage to Minors.

This offense is a Class A Misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $4,000, confinement in jail for up to a year, or both. Additionally, the violator will have his or her driver´s license automatically suspended for 180 days upon conviction.

These cases will be referred to the Potter County Attorney’s Office and the Randall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for Prosecution and to TABC for administrative action.