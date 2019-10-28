Amarillo Police: 23-year-old dies in early morning wreck on South Georgia

A man is dead after an early morning single vehicle wreck in south Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate an early morning fatal wreck on the 5700 block of South Georgia.

Officials say the 23-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the northbound lanes and struck a steel power transmission pole on the eastside of the road.

The driver’s vehicle continued south for about half a block before coming to a rest.

The driver was transported to a local area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Speed is a factor in this crash.

The identity of the driver will be released when next of kin has been notified.