Amarillo Police: 23-year-old dies in early morning wreck on South Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate an early morning fatal wreck on the 5700 block of South Georgia.
Officials say the 23-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the northbound lanes and struck a steel power transmission pole on the eastside of the road.
The driver’s vehicle continued south for about half a block before coming to a rest.
The driver was transported to a local area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Speed is a factor in this crash.
The identity of the driver will be released when next of kin has been notified.