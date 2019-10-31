Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics hosts 12th annual candy buyback

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is asking the public to submit names and contact info for soldiers serving overseas who could use a sweet treat.

APDO expects to collect between 200 and 300 pounds of candy during its upcoming 12th Annual Candy Buy Back Event on November 1st.

Trick-or-treaters who bring their excess candy to the APDO Wolflin Location at 2300 Wolflin Avenue between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. will be paid $2 per pound, up to three pounds.

That candy will then be shipped overseas to dozens of soldiers serving in the military. Families are encouraged to either email names to info@amarillopediatricdentistry.com or bring the names and addresses to the Candy Buy Back event.

At this year’s event, kids will enjoy face painting by Amadazzle and a visit from Amarillo Crime Stoppers, which will be making free Kid ID’s. The Amarillo Fire Department will also be on hand with its mock firehouse, which teaches kids how to safely escape a fire.