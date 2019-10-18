Amarillo PD: Vehicle hits man riding horse; Man has life-threatening injuries

An Amarillo man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday night, Amarillo Police responded to a vehicle vs horse on the 600 block of N. Lakeside driver.

Officials say a 52-year-old male was riding a horse eastbound across Lakeside/ Loop 335 when it was hit by a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The rider was taken to local area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash, and the horse died at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

