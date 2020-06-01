Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery hosting blood drive today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Graves at Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is hosting a blood drive to help replenish the shortage blood centers are experiencing across the country. Those who give blood will be contributing to the blood supply that helps save local lives and donors will receive a COVID-19 Antibody Test.

Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Coffee Memorial Blood Center have teamed up to host the COVID-19 Blood Drive at Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery to encourage the community to roll up their sleeves and donate life-saving blood today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery located at 5051 S. Soncy Rd. in Amarillo.

Appointments are required and can be made at www.yourbloodinstitute.org.

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is the sole provider to 29 medical facilities in Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandles to maintain an adequate supply, especially during one of the lowest blood supply levels of the season.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, 16 years old with parent’s consent, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors with all blood types are needed.

