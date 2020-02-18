Amarillo native, Texas Tech alum living in China during coronavirus outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas – Patrick Freeman, a 1993 graduate of Texas Tech University, is currently living in Chongquing, China. Chongquing is just a few hours west of the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Wuhan province.

Freeman grew up in Amarillo and spent 20 years in the corporate world after graduating from Texas Tech. He moved to China in 2018 to begin working as a voice actor.

“It’s surreal and very quiet,” said Freeman.

Recently, Freeman began a video blog on YouTube to document the events happening in China during the global health crisis.

Freeman lives with his girlfriend and her family. According to Freeman, they are instructed to wear masks when in public and have even gone as far as spraying bleach on the bottom of their shoes to prevent germs from possibly entering their home.

Freeman said he wants his family nd friends in the United States to know that he’s doing well and doing his best to stay healthy.

“We’re praying a lot and believing that God is protect us,” said Freeman. “He is going to crush this virus.”

