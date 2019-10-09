Amarillo Native Supports the Navy’s “Silent Service” Half a World Away in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam – A 2018 Tascosa High School graduate and Amarillo, Texas, native is providing a critical maintenance capability to the U.S. Navy’s submarine force in the Pacific as part of a hybrid crew of sailors and civilian mariners working aboard the expeditionary submarine tender, USS Frank Cable.

Seaman Chase Stephens is a mass communication specialist aboard the Guam-based submarine tender, one of only two such ships in the U.S. Navy. The Frank Cable and its crew provides maintenance and resupply capabilities both in port and at sea.

A Navy mass communication specialist acts as a photojournalist and graphic designer for the ship.

Stephens credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Amarillo.

“I learned not to complain and to push through difficult times even when things get really tough,” said Stephens.

Guam is also home to four Los Angeles-class attack submarines, Frank Cable’s primary clients, but the ship can also provide repair and logistic services to other Navy ships like cruisers and destroyers. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, temporary berthing services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the Pacific Ocean as well as the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

With a crew of more than 600, Frank Cable is 649 feet long and weighs approximately 23,493 tons.

According to officials at the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the ships, submarines, aircraft and Navy personnel forward-deployed to Guam are part of the world’s largest fleet command and serve in a region critical to U.S. national security. The U.S. Pacific Fleet encompasses 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean. All told, there are more than 200 ships and submarines, nearly 1,200 aircraft, and more than 130,000 uniformed and civilian personnel serving in the Pacific.

The integrated crew of sailors and civilian mariners builds a strong fellowship while working alongside each other. The crews are highly motivated, and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills.

“I am doing a lot of things that many people don’t want to do and it is very rewarding serving overseas,” Stephens said.

Serving in the Navy means Stephens is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Stephens is most proud of graduating “A” School and becoming a mass communication specialist.

“It was seven months of hard work and studying and there was a high attrition rate but I made it,” said Stephens.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Stephens and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy is a strong connection to my father who was in the Navy and passed away in March,” added Stephens. “The Navy has given me a way to explore a lot of career fields.”