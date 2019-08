AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to the accidental cutting of a network fiber during a parking lot construction project, Amarillo Municipal Court is closed today.

All hearings scheduled today will be rescheduled, and notices will be mailed to the addresses on file related to each hearing.

All defendants who are ordered to appear (including bonds) must appear on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.

Service has been fully restored but the court is still closed today.