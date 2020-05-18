Amarillo Matters expands shop local efforts

An additional $20,000 has been raised for the effort

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Amarillo Matters announced today they’ve been able to raise an additional $20,000, which will be used to expand their ‘shop local’ efforts.

“We live in an unbelievably generous community,” Amarillo Matters President, Jason Herrick, said. “And we all understand the role small businesses play in our economy and know how important it is to show our support.”

In less than a week, Amarillo Matters was able to secure donations from FirstBank Southwest, Happy State Bank, and First United Bank, along with an anonymous donation that will bring the total investment into the community to $45,000.

“We are so grateful for everyone who has stepped up to support this effort and know that it’s going to have a positive impact on locally-owned businesses,” Amarillo Matters Treasurer, Andrew Hall, said.

Due to the additional support, Amarillo Matters will draw the name of two businesses every Monday, both of which will get $1,000 from the organization. Customers who shop at those two locations throughout the week will be eligible for an additional $500.

“We’re not done either,” Hall explained. “We continue to raise funds and will keep this going as long as we can.”

Anyone wanting to support this effort can make a gift at www.amarillomatters.com.

Supporters can enter “shop local” in the memo field, and their contributions will be restricted to this campaign.