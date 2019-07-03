Amarillo Marine named Military Charity Organization ‘2019 Service Members of the Year’

Master Sgt Jarad Stout of Amarillo, Texas is set to be honored as the 2019 Service Members of the Year later this month in Washington, D.C.

Master Sgt Stout enlisted in the Corps in 2003 and spent the last 16 years in them with a total of six overseas deployments.

According to the Marine Corps Times interview, Stout says service to his country is the “most important calling” that he has, and that the “service-before-self mentality” is a major driving force in his life.

Stout earned a Silver Star, the United States Armed Forces’s third-highest personal decoration for valor in combat, after helping rescue hostages in the active shooter situation at Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako, Mali, was attacked by gunmen affiliated with al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb in November 2015.

Stout was also selected for the Congressional Fellowship Program, advises U.S. Rep. James Langevin, D-R.I., chairman of the House intelligence and emerging threats and capabilities subcommittee, and volunteers for Community Family Life Services.

Pentagon officials, members of congress and community leaders will also be in attendance during the award ceremony.

This year’s honorees are as follows:

Soldier of the Year: SPC Shayn Lindquist

Marine of the Year: Master Sgt. Jarad Stout

Sailor of the Year: Master Chief Raina Hockenberry

Airman of the Year: TSgt. Cody Smith

Coast Guardsman of the Year: BM1 Nathan Reynolds

Veteran of the Year: Adam Keys

Chairman’s Veteran Achievement Award: Patrick McKenna

