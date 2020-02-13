Amarillo man turns himself in week later after robbing ANB February 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police arrested the man that robbed the Amarillo National Bank on February 3.

Officials say Phillip Goss went into the bank and passed the teller a note stating “this was a bank robbery.” The teller then placed bait bills into an envelope and Goss left the bank.

A week later on February 10, Goss went into APD and passed a note that read “Im the one that robbed the bank last week.”

During the investigation, Goss told police he used the money to rent a motel room and paid cash for the room. The motel manager still had the money Goss used to rent the room and one of the bills was a bait bill in the robbery.

