Amarillo man shot in South Amarillo home invasion robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate a Tuesday night home invasion robbery on the 4400 block of south Bowie.

Officials say two men broke into the 18-year-old victim’s home and demanded items. Before leaving, one suspect shot the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 phone app.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.