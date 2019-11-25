Amarillo man indicted for murder in La Bellas 2018 shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A murder suspect in a robbery at La Bellas has been indicted.

31-year-old Ruben Rios was arrested and charged for murder back in 2018 for his role in the robbery where another suspect, Clayton Morgan was shot and killed by a restaurant employee.

Police say Rios was with Morgan at the time of the robbery but was found later with the bb gun that was used in the robbery.

Texas law states anyone who takes part in a felony crime in which someone is killed, that person can be charged with murder even if they did not take part in the actual killing.

