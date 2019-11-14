Amarillo man has life-threatening injuries after running a stop sign

An Amarillo man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after an accident Wednesday evening.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to a motorcycle crash at Mockingbird Lane and Paramount Boulevard Wednesday night.

Officials say a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 33-year-old male, had been westbound on Mockingbird going through the intersection at Paramount. The motorcycle disregarded a stop sign and pulled in front of a 2007 Hummer going southbound on Paramount.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Speed also appears to be a factor in this case.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.