Amarillo man has life-threatening injuries after running a stop sign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to a motorcycle crash at Mockingbird Lane and Paramount Boulevard Wednesday night.

Officials say a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 33-year-old male, had been westbound on Mockingbird going through the intersection at Paramount.  The motorcycle disregarded a stop sign and pulled in front of a 2007 Hummer going southbound on Paramount. 

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.  He was not wearing a helmet. 

Speed also appears to be a factor in this case. 

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

