Amarillo man dies in US 87 wreck Tuesday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS is reporting 33-year-old Travis Arbuckle died Tuesday night after crashing on US 87.

Officials say Arbuckle was driving north on US 87 in his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went off the roadway into the center median.

In an attempt to get back onto the roadway, the Arbuckle over-corrected the steering causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck rolled over onto the southbound lanes and ejected Arbuckle.

The truck came to a rest upright facing northeast on the west side of the southbound lanes.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.