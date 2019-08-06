Amarillo man dies after industrial accident at Tyson Friday

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Potter County Deputies responded to an industrial accident at Tyson Foods Friday.

Officials say a 34-year-old Warren Jay Slaton was working on line equipment when he became pinned between several loaded pallets.

When deputies arrived at the Tyson Plant, employees were conducting CPR on Slaton.

Slaton was pronounced deceased at the scene. OSHA was contacted and is involved in the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor arrived at Tyson and ordered an autopsy. Next of kin was notified on this same night.