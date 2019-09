AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a receiving a tip at the end of June, detectives in the APD Special Victims Unit received information of a male in Amarillo who was in possession of child pornography.

Detectives investigated the incident and on September 5th, 2019, served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Kelly Place.

Amarillo Police arrested and booked 38-year-old John Michael Harmon on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.