AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The FBI has arrested Michael Dewayne Alfred for the federal offense of possession of child pornography.

Official court documents say the investigation began in January 2020.

Documents reveal that twice someone from the same ISP in Amarillo published links that contained child porn.

During the investigation, Alfred admitted to using a program for the purpose of viewing and uploading images of child porn.

Alfred also admitted to touching his step-daughter.