Amarillo KOA Journey Wins Major Awards During Annual Convention

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kampgrounds of America announced that the Amarillo KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2020 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.

These prestigious awards were presented Monday, November 11th at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Savannah, GA.

The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to recognize the wonderful folks wearing yellow who take such great care of KOA campers all year,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America, and they’ve taken steps to ensure that their guests receive fantastic service and have the best outdoor recreation experience possible. This award is driven by feedback from campers, and that makes the KOA President’s Award all the more valuable.”