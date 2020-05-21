Amarillo ISD to continue serving free meals to students after the school year ends

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD will continue serving free meals to students after the official school year ends on May 22.

Amarillo ISD families can currently drive through one of 16 school campuses Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a curbside-style service that includes a meal for lunch and breakfast for the following day. On Fridays, families receive three lunches and three breakfasts per student to accommodate for the weekend.

Amarillo ISD plans to follow the same schedule for meal services beginning Tuesday, May 26 and continuing at least through the month of June, said Amarillo ISD Child Nutrition Director Matt Buck.

“We know many of our students are food vulnerable all year long. We’re also in a time where families may need help for a variety of reasons. Amarillo ISD has been there for students and families throughout the past few months and it is our privilege to continue to be there for them into the summer,” said Buck.

AISD began offering breakfast and lunch free to students via a curbside pick-up service in March, and has since served 469,450 meals. The times and locations for curbside meals can be found on the COVID-19 page of AISD’s website. Meals are free to AISD students 18 and younger. The District will continue to follow social distancing and group gathering restrictions, offering meal service in a “curbside/drive-up” method. If children are not present in the vehicle when picking up meals, parents are asked to provide some kind of documentation from the school showing each child attends an AISD school.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: