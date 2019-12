AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has released the names of the applicants for the open school board position.

In total there are seven candidates.

Doyle Corder

Joanne Garcia Flores

Mark Nair

Laurie Roybal

Claudia Stuart

Henry Wyckoff

Amber D’Lynn White

Whoever is chosen will fill that position until May of 2021.

At that time, the appointee could choose to seeka full four-year term.