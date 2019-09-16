Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees: Future bond projects will require $200 million in funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees held a special meeting this afternoon to discuss current projects, and issues the district will need to solve in the future.

During that meeting, they covered facility needs, security enhancements, and priorities for different campuses.

Currently, the district is in the middle of a $100-million bond issue to fix some of those issues.

However, the district says they have other projects that will require about $200-million more in the future.

Their top priorities are safety, career and technology options, and closing the achievement gap for their students.

No decisions were actually made at today’s meeting.