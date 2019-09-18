Amarillo Habitat for Humanity application period opening for homeowner program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Habitat for Humanity will be holding orientation classes this month for individuals interested in applying for their homeownership program.

To receive an application, interested parties can attend any of the orientation classes listed below.

Tuesday, September 24 at 6 pm. Shiloh Baptist Church located at 1001 N Hayden St, 79107

Saturday, September 28 at 10 am. Amarillo Habitat office located at 2700 S. Wilson, 79103

Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM. For more information, individuals can also reference the website at www.amarillohabitat.org or call (806) 383-3456. Applications are only available in person.

“We specifically want to reach those who are looking for housing stability. We want to provide an opportunity for individuals to empower themselves and to overcome their current situation. Dreams are possible through our program,” says Director of Family Services Sarah Curtis. “I see it happen with every set of keys we hand over to a family. I see it when a child is playing in their own backyard for this first time. We can help that become a reality.”

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Partner Families are chosen by a Family Selection Committee who consider multiple factors including the HUD Median Family Income Chart, employment history and credit references. The formal application process also includes a current home assessment to establish need. Habitat provides an interest-free mortgage loan. Principal payments are used to fund the building of future homes for other qualified, partner families.