Amarillo gas prices fall again, average $2.14/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 20.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 34.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.01/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.67/g while the most expensive is $5.75/g, a difference of $4.08/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 16.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: