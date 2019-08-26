Amarillo gas prices fall again, average $2.14/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.
Gas prices in Amarillo are 20.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 34.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.01/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.67/g while the most expensive is $5.75/g, a difference of $4.08/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 16.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.22/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.25/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.53/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.54/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.26/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.29/g.