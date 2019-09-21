Amarillo Fire Department welcomes new ‘chief for a day’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The recently named fire chief for a day, Abigail Smith, started her new job today.

She and her family were honored at city hall today.

Abigail was presented with an autographed firefighter helmet, got a tour of a fire station, and later this evening will participate in a superhero rescue at Cinergy.

“We have million-dollar fire trucks that are paid for by taxpayers. There’s no reason that those have to be limited to emergency responses. That can be a playground for a little kid battling cancer through a program like this,” said Capt. Kyle Joy with the Amarillo Fire Department.

Abigail is a kindergartner at sleepy hollow elementary who is currently fighting brain cancer.