Amarillo Fire Department temporarily relocating fire crews from Fire Station 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beginning today, Amarillo Fire Department will be temporarily relocating fire crews from Fire Station 5, 3200 S. Washington, to the old Fire Station 9, 3445 S. Western.

The crews are being relocated during the construction of a new Firehouse 5 that will be built at the current site of Fire Station 5.

The construction of Firehouse 5 is one of the three fire stations funded by Proposition 2, which in 2016, allocated over $20M to upgrade and repair facilities utilized by Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Police Department, Animal Management & Welfare and the Office of Emergency Management.

Firehouse 5 follows the construction of two other new Firehouses in Amarillo – Firehouse 3, 7441 Oxford, and Firehouse 9, 2015 Paramount Blvd.

Firehouse 5 will closely resemble the newest Firehouses constructed by AFD. However, once completed, Firehouse 5 will house an additional Ladder Truck and crew – making it a two-company station. By adding an additional crew to the new Firehouse 5, AFD will be able to better serve the citizens of Amarillo and the neighborhoods in that vicinity.

During the temporary relocation of the crews, AFD would like to ensure the citizens of Amarillo that there will be no lapse in coverage. Through our recent process of becoming an Accredited Fire Department, with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), AFD analyzed data and trends to assist with the placement and order of relocating and rebuilding the above stated Firehouses. The neighborhoods surrounding Firehouse 5 will be covered by crews from other surrounding stations.

Firehouse 5 will be an Amarillo Fire Department icon, featuring a modern design and other features that will better accommodate our firefighters and their equipment. This is a needed upgrade that will allow AFD to continue its mission of “providing the highest level of compassionate and professional service” to the citizens of this city.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: