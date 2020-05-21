Amarillo Fire Department respond to morning house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 4400 block of Bowie St just before 7 a.m.

When the first unit arrived, they found smoke coming from the attached garage of the residence. The living quarters of the home was also engulfed with smoke.

Crews located the fire in the garage and were able to knock the fire down by 7:07am.

Additional crews removed smoke from the residence and ensured that fire had not extended into the attic or living area. The fire was called under control at 7:20am.

Smoke detectors were activated, and no injuries were reported. Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate cause. Amarillo Fire Crews were still on scene at the time of this release and no damage estimate was available yet.