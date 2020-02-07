Amarillo Fire Department put out 2-alarm fire at vacant home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire at a residence on the 1200 block of South Austin.

Officials responded at 9:23 a.m. and say the property was abandoned.

Amarillo Fire Department tried to keep the fire from spreading to other structures.

The fire is still under investigation and reports no one was injured.

