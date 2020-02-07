Amarillo Fire Department put out 2-alarm fire at vacant home

Local
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire at a residence on the 1200 block of South Austin.

Officials responded at 9:23 a.m. and say the property was abandoned.

Amarillo Fire Department tried to keep the fire from spreading to other structures.

The fire is still under investigation and reports no one was injured.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss