AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On February 29, 2020, the Amarillo Fire Department is offering its Firefighter Civil Service Entrance Exam for qualified individuals interested in becoming an Amarillo Firefighter.

The exam will be administered at 9 a.m., at the Civic Center Regency Room, 400 S. Buchanan.

All applicants must hold TCFP Basic Structural Firefighter and TDSHS EMT Basic certifications.

Additionally, applicants must have a valid Texas Driver’s License and must have successfully completed the Amarillo Fire Department Candidate Physical Agility Test (CPAT). All certifications must be submitted directly to Amarillo Fire Department, 310 S. Van Buren, no later than 5 p.m. on February 21, 2020.

Starting annual salary for a firefighter on AFD is $44,280 with incentive pay offered for additional certifications. For more information, please visit the City of Amarillo Job Posting, https://careers.amarillo.gov/applicants/jsp/shared/position/JobDetails_css.jsp?postingId=173498.

