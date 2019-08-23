Amarillo Fire Department extinguish abandoned house fire near Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of N. Grant at 2:56 this morning. Officials say a fence and another structure were also on fire when the department arrived.

Both structures were mostly collapsed upon crew’s arrival.

The fire was called under control at 3:20 p.m.

Amarillo Fire Marshals ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined. However, during the investigation neighbors indicated a high volume of transients at the address and the area.