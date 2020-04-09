Amarillo Fire Department announces promotions

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With the retirement of Fire Chief Jeff Greenlee, who served Amarillo Fire Department and the City of Amarillo for twenty seven years, AFD announces an extremely rare occurrence in the promotions and appointments throughout the department. Within the Amarillo Fire Department, in order for a promotion to occur, a vacancy must become available. With the highest ranking member of the department, the Fire Chief, retiring, a chain reaction takes place to fill each rank from the Fire Chief to Driver.

Recently, the only two appointed positions within AFD were announced. Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller, appointed Deputy Chief Jason Mays to the position of Fire Chief. Subsequently, Chief Mays appointed District Chief Brandon Mason to the role of Deputy Chief of Operations. Both of these appointments became effective on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Chief Mays will be sworn in Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Amarillo City Hall.

Consequently, Amarillo Fire Department proudly announces a host of promotions and appointments.

Captain Kyle Joy, who has most recently served AFD as the Public Information Officer, has promoted to the rank of District Chief. Chief Joy has been a member of AFD for 16 years. Captain Cody Snyder has been selected to fill the vacated position of PIO for the department.

EMS Lieutenant Jeff Harbin has promoted to the position of Captain. Captain Harbin will continue to serve the department as Training Captain for AFD. Captain Harbin has been with the department for 15 years.

Driver David Michelotti promoted to the position of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Michelotti has been with AFD for 10 years.

A promotional exam was recently administered for the position of Driver, however, the official results are still pending. Upon finalization of these results, a final promotion to this position will be announced.

All promotions within AFD are done so by the means of a highly competitive exam consisting ofB approximately 100 questions from sources of position-specific material. Success on these exams often require months of studying and years of training and preparation. These promotions and appointments represent the culmination of hard work and dedication to providing the highest quality of service to the City of Amarillo. Amarillo Fire Department, along with the families of these firefighters, would like to congratulate each one on their achievement.

Amarillo Fire Department has 273 approved personnel. Founded in 1897, its mission is to protect our community by providing the highest quality of compassionate and professional service.