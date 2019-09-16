Amarillo Fire Department announce new ‘Fire Chief’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Fire Department has a brave new fire chief.

Today Sparky the Fire Dog flew in a Lifestar Helicopter to Sleepy Hollow Elementary to invite Abigail Smith, a kindergartner who is battling brain cancer, to be their fire chief for a day.

Amarillo Fire Captain Kyle Joy says, “We know that these families are going through this stressful time in their life, this life storm. We have a platform where we can provide a break from that and just have a blast with these kids and welcome them into our world and do some really cool stuff.”

September is actually Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.