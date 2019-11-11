Amarillo Fire Department: $40,000 in damges to home on 2800 block of Arthur

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 2800 block of Arthur.

When crews arrived at 1:14 a.m., heavy fire and smoke was coming from the home. It took six AFD units 39 minutes to bring the fire ‘under-control.’ There were no injuries at this incident.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate, determining the cause to be accidental – stemming from electrical wiring. Damage to the structure has been estimated at $40,000.

With the weather beginning to change, AFD would like to remind all citizens to be fire safe.

This includes ensuring the presence of working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your homes. If you have any questions concerning smoke alarms or fire safety, please contact AFD, at 806.378.9340.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm, please contact The American Red Cross, at 806.373.6300.