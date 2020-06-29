Amarillo Fire Department: 2-Alarm fire overnight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2500 block of S.W. 5th Sunday night.

Officials report arriving in a few minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the attic of a two-story home. Because of the size of the home and the amount of smoke encountered by first arriving crews, a Second Alarm was requested to this incident, bringing a total of seven AFD Units to the scene.

All of the occupants of the home got out of the home safely.

Officials say crews made their way to the second floor of the home, where they encountered heavy smoke conditions, however, they were able to bring the fire under control by 11:22 p.m.

There were no injuries at this incident, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to the residents of the home.

Crews were able to successfully limit damage to the home, which is appraised at $37,000.

More from MyHighPlains.com: