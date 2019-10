AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Carol Kay Hawkins-Garcia, L.V.N., R.N. and Rickey “Rick” Williams and reappointed Laura Disque, M.S., C.G.R.N. and Melissa Schat, L.V.N. to the Texas Board of Nursing for terms set to expire on January 31, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Tamara Rhodes, M.S.N., R.N. for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023.

The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. The board also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.