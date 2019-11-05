Amarillo EDC Adds Job Board to City’s Interactive Community Website

AMARILLO, Texas – November 5, 2019 – The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (Amarillo EDC) today announced the launch of a job and internship board on TakeRootInAmarillo.com, the new community website that gives businesses, job seekers, students, and individuals looking to learn more about city life a special look into the rich cultural, economic, and social benefits of living and working in the city of Amarillo. As an employment resource, the website now has a live job board section, where employers can post local job opportunities that offer a salary of over $45,000 a year. In addition to jobs, internship positions for students and community members will be posted by local companies.

“Those of us who live and work in Amarillo are constantly amazed by the new and exciting experiences our community has to offer,” said Kevin Carter, President and CEO of the Amarillo EDC. “From restaurants and boutiques to breweries and entertainment, Amarillo has evolved into a thriving metropolitan area and TakeRootInAmarillo.com is a way for us to showcase what Amarillo has to offer. With the launch of TakeRootInAmarillo.com, we hope to introduce Amarillo to people who may not be familiar with all the benefits and attractions of this city, along with the high quality of life we provide for our residents and business community.”

As a one-stop hub for all things Amarillo, TakeRootInAmarillo.com introduces individuals in the community by highlighting different aspects of daily life. In addition to resources devoted to education and employment, the website also showcases Amarillo residents in new videos and via Hello Amarillo, an Instagram account that documents user generated photos of the city. Additional features will continue to be added to the website periodically.

“As a working professional and millennial, I understand how important it can be for people to feel like they are living in an inclusive community where everyone is rooting for you and invested in your success,” said Sabrina Meck Perez, Director of Workforce Attraction and Retention at the Amarillo EDC. “The Take Root In Amarillo site is designed to show off everything that makes Amarillo the ideal place to work, live, and be with your family and friends. I am so excited for the public to be able to use this resource and learn more about how Amarillo is ready to help them take root, grow, and thrive.”

The new job board is available at TakeRootInAmarillo.com.