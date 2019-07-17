Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Wonderland burglary suspect

Image Courtesy: Amarillo Crime Stoppers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in identifying a man they say burglarized Wonderland Park.

Crime Stoppers said the man broke into several buildings on the property and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.